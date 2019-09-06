Dylan Farrow Criticized Scarlett Johansson For Defending Woody Allen

"Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion,” Farrow tweeted.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Dylan Farrow is criticizing Scarlett Johansson as having "a long way to go" in understanding issues of sexual assault after the actor said she believes Woody Allen is innocent of molesting his daughter. Farrow has alleged that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old in the home of her mother, actor Mia Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation. In response to Johansson's defense of Allen this week, Farrow criticized her on Twitter. “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow tweeted on Wednesday. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who “maintain their innocence” without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion. https://t.co/S1NmttL9tJ

In December 2017, Farrow penned an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times titled “Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?” The call-out prompted actors such as Ellen Page, Timothée Chalamet, and Marion Cotillard to say they wouldn’t work with the Hollywood director again. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Johansson defended Allen, saying she would happily work with him in the future after starring in his 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Scoop in 2006, and Match Point in 2005, “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” Johansson said. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.” Farrow also criticized ABC’s The View on Twitter on Thursday for their discussion about Johansson’s comments, saying Joy Behar citing experts having exonerated Allen “is utterly false and a truly abhorrent mischaracterization.” “Surprising that in discussing my case this morning no one mentioned that the prosecutor in my case, after evaluating ALL the evidence, found probable cause to press criminal charges against Woody. He chose not to only in order to spare me further trauma,” Farrow tweeted.

Peter Kramer / Getty Images