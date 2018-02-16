BuzzFeed News

Drake Dropped His "God's Plan" Music Video And Revealed He Gave Nearly $1 Million Away

"But don't tell the label..."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on February 16, 2018, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Drake has been in the news for the past few weeks for donating money to various charities in Miami, Florida.

Best Day Ever! The REAL Drake was at the High today! Thanks for giving back to the community! @Drake

The rapper was in Florida shooting the music video for his latest single, "God's Plan," when fans learned he donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High School, gave a University of Miami student a $50,000 scholarship, and bought $50,000 worth of groceries for shoppers, to name a few.

And on Friday, Drake dropped his video for "God's Plan," revealing he gave away nearly $1 million.

"The budget for this video was $996,631.90," the music video states. "We gave it all away. But don't tell the label..."

"God's Plan," directed by Karena Evans, shows Drake spending time with the Miami community.

It also shows him signing lots of checks.

(Seriously, a LOT of them.)

We also see Drake giving out cash to families.

And surprising his fans.

"Last 3 days were the best I have had in a very long time," Drake wrote in an Instagram caption on Feb. 8. "There’s nothing like seeing people experience a joyful moment when you can tell they need it the most."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Drake for comment.

