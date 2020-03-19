“The Dr. Oz Show” Is Shutting Down Production After A Staff Member Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Dr. Oz Show, which has been a leading source of coronavirus programming for people during the global pandemic, is shutting down production after a staff member tested positive for the virus, a source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Dr. Mehmet Oz will reportedly continue to film the show from his own home and air daily.



Representatives for The Dr. Oz Show didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, that the staff member who tested positive for the virus doesn’t work in the studio where the show films, they work in a separate office space, so Dr. Oz and his production staff have apparently not been in contact with them. The staff member also reportedly hasn’t been in the office for over a week because of coughing symptoms, but production has still stopped as a precaution.

According to Variety’s source, the show was supposed to wrap in April and they typically film six to nine shows per week, so the disruption won’t be as significant as other productions.