Adam Pally Felt A Responsibility To Make His Trump Mockumentary After “Happy Endings” Ended

Happy Endings actors Stephanie March and Adam Pally are both starring in the upcoming mockumentary A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump on Comedy Central. March and Pally came on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM to discuss their respective roles as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and why they decided to get involved with the project.

“After Happy Endings, I realized the responsibility and weight that comes with being in this business,” Pally, the executive producer on the show, said.

“And so especially when things started to turn, I felt a real need to kind of have a call to arms, and that was a turn to comedy.”

The actor said he usually goes to comedy to reflect on “what’s going on in the world,” and the Trump presidency is no different. March, too, said she has taken on her fair share of political roles.