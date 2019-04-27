A Man Died On A Hike But His Loyal Dog Stayed With Him Until Searchers Found Them
"Without the barking of his loyal companion Daisy, we never would have located the missing man,” said the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
After a man went missing in Washington state on Thursday, a rescue team was led to his body when the man’s loyal dog, having stayed by his side, started barking and drew attention to the pair, officials said.
According to a lengthy Facebook post from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the unidentified 64-year-old man was reported missing by his wife when he and his dog, Daisy, did not return home after a hike on Wednesday, something he did often.
Authorities started to search for the missing man at daybreak on Thursday, searching by foot and also trying to ping the man’s cell phone to find his location.
Eventually, authorities found the man’s parked car and discovered a list of geocache locations inside the car. They used maps to find some of these nearby locations, but ultimately it was the dog’s barking that helped the rescue team find the man’s body.
“The newest member of our Search & Rescue Team heard the sound of a dog barking as he was searching his mapped location,” the Pierce County Sheriff's Department detailed on Facebook.
“The deputy continued hiking toward the sound of the dog's barking, and spotted a dog matching the description of Daisy up a very steep embankment above the Marshall River. Our deputy hiked another 30 minutes through the thick woods and brush up to the dog's location, where he located the missing man.”
The Sheriff's Department’s Facebook post said the man appeared to have suffered from injuries from a fall.
"This was a very sad end to a tough search, but we are incredibly proud of our deputies and the volunteers efforts to find the missing man and return him to his family," they said.
“Without the barking of his loyal companion Daisy, we never would have located the missing man,” they wrote. “It was amazing.”
