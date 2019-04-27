A Man Died On A Hike But His Loyal Dog Stayed With Him Until Searchers Found Them

After a man went missing in Washington state on Thursday, a rescue team was led to his body when the man’s loyal dog, having stayed by his side, started barking and drew attention to the pair, officials said.

According to a lengthy Facebook post from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the unidentified 64-year-old man was reported missing by his wife when he and his dog, Daisy, did not return home after a hike on Wednesday, something he did often.

Authorities started to search for the missing man at daybreak on Thursday, searching by foot and also trying to ping the man’s cell phone to find his location.

Eventually, authorities found the man’s parked car and discovered a list of geocache locations inside the car. They used maps to find some of these nearby locations, but ultimately it was the dog’s barking that helped the rescue team find the man’s body.