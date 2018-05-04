BuzzFeed News

DJ Khaled Said He Expects Oral Sex But Won't Return The Favor Because There Are "Different Rules For Men"

"There are some things that you guys might not wanna do or wanna do. It gotta get done. I just can't do what you want me to do," DJ Khaled said in a resurfaced interview.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on May 4, 2018, at 4:04 p.m. ET

DJ Khaled — the hit-making producer, holder of all the major keys to success, father of Asahd — said in a resurfaced interview that he expects his fiancée to give him oral sex even though he refuses to reciprocate.

DJ Khaled's viral tweet answering questions about his sex life on The Breakfast Club has been going around Friday. It amassed more than 15,000 retweets so far.

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy
Got Student Loans Homie Quan @howcomeyousmell

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy

The interview appears to be from 2014, and in it Khaled says, "It's certain things I just don't do. I believe a woman should praise the man, the King."

"If you holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise and the man should praise the Queen," he continued. "But, you know, my way of praising is called, 'How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I'm taking care of your family, I'm taking care of my family.'"

When host Angela Yee asked Khaled if he "goes down" on his longtime girlfriend, he replied, "Nah, never. Nah, I can't do that. Hell nah...I can't do that. I don't do that."

The Breakfast Club / Via Twitter: @howcomeyousmell
Yee asked Khaled if he would be okay with his girlfriend not giving him oral sex, to which he said, "Nah, it's not okay. You gotta understand I'm the Don, I'm the King."

The Breakfast Club / Via Twitter: @howcomeyousmell

She told Khaled she doesn't think the double standard is fair. Khaled said, "It's different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the King."

The Breakfast Club / Via Twitter: @howcomeyousmell

"There are some things that you guys might not wanna do or wanna do. It gotta get done. I just can't do what you want me to do. I just can't," he added.

A lot of people are not having it.

DJ khaled : I don't eat pussy Me an intellectual:
C.W. @cweaverfilms

DJ khaled : I don't eat pussy Me an intellectual:

oh i see dj khaled still sucks ? got it. https://t.co/xBoszMLb6E
Hasan Piker @hasanthehun

oh i see dj khaled still sucks ? got it. https://t.co/xBoszMLb6E

lmao
Got Student Loans Homie Quan @howcomeyousmell

lmao

Especially the whole, there are "different rules for men" thing.

My thoughts and prayers to DJ Khaled's wife who has never once reached climax
Ali Griffin Vingiano @alivingiano

My thoughts and prayers to DJ Khaled's wife who has never once reached climax

DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are "different rules for men." Wonder how dinner's gonna go in that household. https://t.co/YLsb5qn3as
Brent Black @brentalfloss

DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are "different rules for men." Wonder how dinner's gonna go in that household. https://t.co/YLsb5qn3as

If you’re wondering why DJ Khaled is trending it’s bc he said he doesn’t go down on his wife, but expects it from her because “he’s the king” and there are “different rules for men”. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/C93uSHQtlc
Philip "Dragon Energy" DeFranco @PhillyD

If you’re wondering why DJ Khaled is trending it’s bc he said he doesn’t go down on his wife, but expects it from her because “he’s the king” and there are “different rules for men”. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/C93uSHQtlc

Even "All Star" singers Smash Mouth decided to weigh in on the matter.

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI
Smash Mouth @smashmouth

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI

Happy Friday!

