Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Cause Of Death Was Due To His Epilepsy, The Coroner Said
The 20-year-old actor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s official cause of death was due to an “unexpected” event related to his epilepsy, the coroner said Tuesday.
Shortly after his death, a spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News in a statement that the young actor “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”
Boyce, 20, was pronounced dead July 6 after he was found unresponsive at his home in North Hollywood, California. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, an autopsy was performed July 8 but yielded inconclusive results. Additional testing revealed “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” to be the cause.
“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family added. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”
Boyce was best known for playing the role of Luke Ross on Disney’s Jessie, which ran from 2011 until 2015, and the character Carlos in the Disney TV movie franchise Descendants. The third movie in the Descendants series is set to air Aug. 2.
“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” a representative for the Disney Channel said in a statement after Boyce’s death. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”
