Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Cause Of Death Was Due To His Epilepsy, The Coroner Said

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s official cause of death was due to an “unexpected” event related to his epilepsy, the coroner said Tuesday.

Shortly after his death, a spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News in a statement that the young actor “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”



Boyce, 20, was pronounced dead July 6 after he was found unresponsive at his home in North Hollywood, California. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, an autopsy was performed July 8 but yielded inconclusive results. Additional testing revealed “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” to be the cause.