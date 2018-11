Diddy Paid Tribute To Kim Porter, His Ex-Girlfriend Who Died At 47

Kim Porter, an actor and Diddy's ex-girlfriend who shares three children with him, died on Thursday

The 47-year-old was found dead at her Los Angeles home after recently experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to reports. Diddy and Porter were in an on-again, off-again relationship for 13 years, from 1994 until 2007.

Their son, Christian, was born in 1998, and their twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, were born in 2006.