Diddy Paid Tribute To Kim Porter, His Ex-Girlfriend Who Died At 47
"I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much."
Kim Porter, an actor and Diddy's ex-girlfriend who shares three children with him, died on Thursday.
The 47-year-old was found dead at her Los Angeles home after recently experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to reports. Diddy and Porter were in an on-again, off-again relationship for 13 years, from 1994 until 2007.
Their son, Christian, was born in 1998, and their twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, were born in 2006.
On Sunday, Diddy broke his silence with an Instagram post in tribute to Porter.
"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t," he wrote in an Instagram caption.
"I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."
"We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!!" he continued.
Other celebrities have taken to social media to share their condolences.
