Kim Porter, Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend And Mother Of Their Three Children, Has Died

Kim Porter, Diddy’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend and mother to their three children, died Thursday.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” a representative for Diddy confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Porter, 47, was reportedly found dead at her Los Angeles home after recently experiencing flulike symptoms. Information on her cause of death was not immediately available.

Porter was an actor. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy from 1994 until 2007. They have a son, Christian, who was born in 1998, and twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, who were born in 2006.

Porter also has a son named Quincy Brown from her previous relationship with record producer Al B. Sure.