Hollywood Producer David Guillod Has Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting Three Women

Former Hollywood producer and talent agent David Guillod has been charged with sexually assaulting three women.

Guillod, who was booked into Santa Barbara County jail, faces 21 years to life in prison if convicted of the 11 felony charges, which include kidnap to commit rape, rape of an unconscious person, and rape of a drugged victim.

Authorities did not identify the three women who allege Guillod raped them in separate incidents in 2012, 2014, and 2015. However, in October 2017, actor Jessica Barth accused Guillod in a blog post for the Wrap of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2012 when he was her manager. Barth reported her allegations to Los Angeles police in 2012 but ended up dropping the case. She said the #MeToo movement years later inspired her to again pursue criminal charges.

After Barth went public, Guillod stepped down as co–chief executive of Primary Wave Entertainment, a talent agency.

Guillod also served as a producer on Atomic Blonde, the 2017 film starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, as well as the 2020 Netflix film Extraction.

Guillod’s lawyer, Phillip Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to the LA Times, said his client denies all of the allegations.

“Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers," Cohen said.

He also claimed that evidence had been collected that dispute the charges.

"Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum," Cohen said.

Guillod’s bail was set at $3 million.