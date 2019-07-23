Danielle Brooks Opened Up About The Final Season Of "Orange Is The New Black"

As Orange Is the New Black gears up to premiere its seventh and final season, actor Danielle Brooks told BuzzFeed News that playing Taystee since 2013 on the prison show has made her relate to another Netflix drama.

Sitting down with AM to DM on Tuesday, Brooks said she sees connections between her character’s faith and the determination shown by the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us.

“I always think now after watching Ava’s new TV series on Netflix as well...I think about the exonerated five and how they kept that faith,” Brooks said. “And I see so many parallels with [Taystee] and so many people that are actually going through it.”



When They See Us was nominated for a slew of Emmy Awards last week for its depiction of the events surrounding the rape and assault of a jogger in New York City in 1989, and the subsequent wrongful conviction and imprisonment of five black and Latino teenage boys.



Like those men, Brooks said her character is evidence that “in the midst of any storm, however great it is, there is still hope.”

“She’s been through so much trauma,” Brooks said. “It’s crazy to see somebody who started out with such a lighthearted spirit be taken through this terrain, through so much, and even in Season 7...I didn’t even think they could go any further than what they did, and they did!”

“But you see that she just had faith the size of a mustard seed and it carried her through.”