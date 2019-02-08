Danai Gurira Is Reportedly Leaving “The Walking Dead” As The Machete-Wielding Michonne After Season 10

Danai Gurira, who plays the role of Michonne on AMC’s The Walking Dead, is reportedly leaving the show after Season 10, sources told Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

The hit series, which Gurira joined in Season 3, is currently in its ninth season. Season 10 is scheduled to air in October.

Gurira has also enjoyed success in other projects while on The Walking Dead, including on Broadway and as part of the cast of Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

While Gurira’s Michonne is beloved by many fans and has become a central part of the show, the actor’s pending departure from the series doesn’t mean she’s necessarily gone from The Walking Dead universe forever.

AMC is going to make three feature-length Walking Dead movies starring Andrew Lincoln, who recently left the show after playing main character Rick Grimes. It’s likely that Gurira will be a part of those films, with production reportedly set to begin in 2019.

Representatives for Gurira declined to comment and AMC didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.