20 Years Later, The Cast Of "Cruel Intentions" Dish On How They New It Was Going To Be A Classic

Twenty years after the 1999 film Cruel Intentions hit theaters, one of its stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar, told Entertainment Weekly her representatives “thought it was a terrible idea” for her to get involved with the dark, sexualized dramedy given that she was so well-known for her heroin role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"They were like, ‘You’re Buffy! People have this great idea of you — why shatter it?’ I was like, ‘That’s the point!'"



Cruel Intentions, directed by Roger Kumble, is about a group of rich teenagers who attend a prep school in New York City. The teens, led by Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, get into their fair share of trouble involving sex, drugs, and other dark shenanigans that were groundbreaking in the genre. But for the cast, and clearly audiences, it found a place in cinematic history.



“There was something about this script that just felt like something that could last,” Phillippe, who played Sebastian, said. “The first time I finished reading it, I was like, 'There’s no way they can make this.'"

Joshua Jackson, who played Blaine, said roles for teenagers at the time "were written very two-dimensionally: You were the jock or the nerd or the hot one." That is, until Cruel Intentions.

“I was a precocious 19- or 20-year-old who expected roles to be intelligent and stupid and bad and funny and over-the-top," he added. "[This] elevated the material.”