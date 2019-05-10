Constance Wu Doesn't Seem Pleased That Her ABC Show "Fresh Off The Boat" Was Renewed
The Crazy Rich Asians actor stars on the ABC sitcom, which is heading into its sixth season.
Crazy Rich Asians actor Constance Wu clearly isn't happy that the ABC sitcom she stars in, Fresh Off the Boat, has been renewed for a sixth season.
In a series of messages on social media Friday, Wu made her displeasure known, tweeting after the announcement, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck."
The actor, who plays Jessica Huang on the sitcom about a Taiwanese family who has immigrated to the US, also tweeted, “Fucking hell.”
A fan then responded, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” to which the actor replied, “No it’s not."
When Fresh Off the Boat’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the cast with the news that the show will be coming back for Season 6, Wu commented “Dislike” on the photo.
Representatives for ABC and 20th Century Fox, which produces the show, had no comment. And reps for Wu didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
However, Wu later tweeted that everyone was "making a lot of assumptions about what [she] was saying."
Wu has starred alongside her onscreen husband, Randall Park, for the past five seasons.
She also starred in the Golden Globe–nominated film Crazy Rich Asians, which was released in August 2018. Wu received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical for her role as Rachel Chu, a Chinese American who falls in love with Nick Young (Henry Golding) and travels with him to Singapore for a family wedding, where she meets his incredibly wealthy family for the first time.
There are plans for a sequel to the successful film, although production details are unclear.
