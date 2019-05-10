Constance Wu Doesn't Seem Pleased That Her ABC Show "Fresh Off The Boat" Was Renewed

The Crazy Rich Asians actor stars on the ABC sitcom, which is heading into its sixth season.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Crazy Rich Asians actor Constance Wu clearly isn't happy that the ABC sitcom she stars in, Fresh Off the Boat, has been renewed for a sixth season. In a series of messages on social media Friday, Wu made her displeasure known, tweeting after the announcement, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck." The actor, who plays Jessica Huang on the sitcom about a Taiwanese family who has immigrated to the US, also tweeted, “Fucking hell.”

A fan then responded, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” to which the actor replied, “No it’s not." When Fresh Off the Boat’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the cast with the news that the show will be coming back for Season 6, Wu commented “Dislike” on the photo.

Representatives for ABC and 20th Century Fox, which produces the show, had no comment. And reps for Wu didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. However, Wu later tweeted that everyone was "making a lot of assumptions about what [she] was saying."

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.