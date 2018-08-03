Colin Kaepernick's Name Was Edited Out Of "Madden NFL 19" And EA Sports Apologized

EA Sports

"We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack," Electronic Arts said in a statement. "Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't affect soundtracks."

The video game company also promised to reinstate Kaepernick's name on an updated version of the game.

"We messed up, and the edit should never have happened," EA's statement said. "We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake."