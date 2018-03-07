Chrissy Teigen's Dog Died And She's Paying A Heartwarming And Funny Tribute Online
"Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. Yes, they were married."
Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her beloved pet dog, Puddy, "has gone on to the pup heavens."
In an emotional Instagram caption, Teigen explained that she and husband John Legend got Puddy in their first year of dating nearly 10 years ago "when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing."
"I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel," she wrote. "He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."
"Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there," she wrote.
"It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."
"I love you. I will miss you every day," Teigen wrote in another Instagram caption.
In classic Chrissy Teigen fashion, though, she's also using humor to get through the pain of losing her bud.
She explained that Puddy was named after Elaine's boyfriend from Seinfeld, played by Patrick Warburton.
Then the Twitter account Seinfeld Current Day photoshopped a "Jesus Fish" symbol, or "ichthus," to Puddy's wagon — much like the Seinfeld character's car.
She seemed to get a kick out of this.
Then someone tried to ~mansplain~ the name of Teigen's own dog to her, which, like, is a gutsy move to say the least.
Don't worry, though. Chrissy wasn't mad.
She also shared some heartwarming and humorous posts about her late pup on Instagram.
"Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa," Teigen wrote on an incredible pic of the pooches getting hitched. "Yes, they were married."
RIP Puddy.
