BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Chrissy Teigen's Dog Died And She's Paying A Heartwarming And Funny Tribute Online

Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen's Dog Died And She's Paying A Heartwarming And Funny Tribute Online

"Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. Yes, they were married."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 7, 2018, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her beloved pet dog, Puddy, "has gone on to the pup heavens."

Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com

In an emotional Instagram caption, Teigen explained that she and husband John Legend got Puddy in their first year of dating nearly 10 years ago "when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com

"I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel," she wrote. "He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com

"Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."

Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com

"I love you. I will miss you every day," Teigen wrote in another Instagram caption.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @chrissyteigen

In classic Chrissy Teigen fashion, though, she's also using humor to get through the pain of losing her bud.

puddy was named after david puddy, from seinfeld, as they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

puddy was named after david puddy, from seinfeld, as they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing

Reply Retweet Favorite

She explained that Puddy was named after Elaine's boyfriend from Seinfeld, played by Patrick Warburton.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Then the Twitter account Seinfeld Current Day photoshopped a "Jesus Fish" symbol, or "ichthus," to Puddy's wagon — much like the Seinfeld character's car.

@chrissyteigen added a jesus fish
Seinfeld Current Day @Seinfeld2000

@chrissyteigen added a jesus fish

Reply Retweet Favorite

She seemed to get a kick out of this.

😩😩😩 hi-five. all signs point to yes https://t.co/kDWVkDzIF5
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

😩😩😩 hi-five. all signs point to yes https://t.co/kDWVkDzIF5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then someone tried to ~mansplain~ the name of Teigen's own dog to her, which, like, is a gutsy move to say the least.

Me: “My dog Puddy died”. Twitter:
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Me: “My dog Puddy died”. Twitter:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Don't worry, though. Chrissy wasn't mad.

I love this app.
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I love this app.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared some heartwarming and humorous posts about her late pup on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa," Teigen wrote on an incredible pic of the pooches getting hitched. "Yes, they were married."

Chrissy Teigen

RIP Puddy.

Chrissy Teigen / Via instagram.com

Chrissy Teigen Is Reminding Her Friends That Her Dog Just Died Because It's What He Would've Wanted

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT