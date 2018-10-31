It only took one hour for Lachlan Watson, a 17-year-old actor from North Carolina, to hear back from producers on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after submitting an audition tape to the show. The showrunners wanted to chat on Skype with Watson after watching the actor perform an emotional monologue about a character coming out as trans, something that hit very close to home.



“They asked me about my life and asked me about how I could relate to the character and all the things that I could bring to the table in terms of clueing them into more of the gender-queer identity,” said Watson. (The actor, who uses the pronouns they/them, now identifies as non-binary but identified as “trans male” from the ages of 3 to 15).

During the phone call, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the executive producer of Sabrina and The CW’s Riverdale, explained to Watson that the character was going to be a little different from the one they had auditioned for: the character would start off in the series as a teenage girl named Susie Putnam, not a boy named Orlando, like Watson originally auditioned for.

“[Aguirre-Sacasa] asked me if I was okay with the character starting out as female and if I was okay as playing the character as female, because I auditioned for a completely separate character,” Watson told BuzzFeed News. “They had a clearly different name from that one; he went by ‘him,’ and he really wasn’t Susie at all.”

Watson happily accepted the role of Susie and flew out to Vancouver the very next day for a table read. The first season of Sabrina immediately sprung into production and was soon followed by a second which is still filming now.

Susie is one of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka)’s best friends on the show, which explores how the titular character straddles two worlds: one full of witches and wizards, and the other with her mortal friends.

The actor explained that they feel their own experiences have helped shape the development of Susie’s character on the show, even though they don’t have creative control. For example, Watson said that the show intentionally doesn’t use any labels to identify the character because “Susie’s still figuring out who Susie is.”

“I think if anything, how vocal I am about my own identity maybe helped [the producers] understand that labels aren’t everything and we can take our time with the role,” they said.