Here's The First Look At The "Charmed" Reboot That Has Fans So Mad

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper on the original series, has dragged the idea of a reboot.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on May 17, 2018, at 2:52 p.m. ET

Earlier this year, the CW announced the classic ’90s TV show Charmed was getting a reboot on the network, written by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

Well, the first trailer officially dropped on Thursday, giving viewers their first real look at what Season 1 will entail.

Just like the original, the show stars three sisters — played by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery — who learn that they're all witches, or "charmed ones," after their mother is mysteriously murdered.

The reboot has not been without some controversy, though. Back in January, Holly Marie Combs (aka Piper on the original Charmed) dragged the new version.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.
Holly Marie Combs @H_Combs

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.

And many fans of the original series agreed with Combs, arguing that a reboot was unnecessary and couldn't possibly compete with the original.

@H_Combs This was like the moment when Piper’s powers went from freezing to the ability to to explode. Not a chance in hell I’ll be watching.
Matt @Mattleo821

@H_Combs This was like the moment when Piper’s powers went from freezing to the ability to to explode. Not a chance in hell I’ll be watching.

There is NO WAY I will watch this reboot. Seriously what are they thinking not have the original cast &amp; writers? There is only ONE CHARMED! ONE! Imposters will not be accepted! https://t.co/yDvTFFwHzi
🕉Heather Anne🕉 @heatheranne72

There is NO WAY I will watch this reboot. Seriously what are they thinking not have the original cast &amp; writers? There is only ONE CHARMED! ONE! Imposters will not be accepted! https://t.co/yDvTFFwHzi

I’m pretty turned off by the redundant need to mention a “feminist” storyline. Charmed represented feminism by nature. Why try to sell some commercialized faux narrative when sisterhood and womanhood is genuinely what the Charmed legacy is all about? https://t.co/bzgRO3BxNt
xtopher @ChrisMcPhersn

I’m pretty turned off by the redundant need to mention a “feminist” storyline. Charmed represented feminism by nature. Why try to sell some commercialized faux narrative when sisterhood and womanhood is genuinely what the Charmed legacy is all about? https://t.co/bzgRO3BxNt

After the trailer came out Thursday, people still seemed pretty unconvinced.

Hey, new #charmed reboot....🖕🏻 #unnecessary
Martin Joseph @mynamesmartin

Hey, new #charmed reboot....🖕🏻 #unnecessary

Excuse me we already have Charmed and it was iconic. This rip off show is not needed https://t.co/W8LJQZRPvg
Esther @rocknprincess_

Excuse me we already have Charmed and it was iconic. This rip off show is not needed https://t.co/W8LJQZRPvg

Didn't think the Charmed reboot could be any worse ....then I saw the trailer.
A.M. #SaveLucifer @olicity_veritas

Didn't think the Charmed reboot could be any worse ....then I saw the trailer.

Still, others seemed prepared to give it a chance.

Looking forward to this. I like the OG series but man did it get to a point where I was starting to hate the Charmed ones as characters. Hopefully this new take doesn't follow suite. #Charmed https://t.co/3ubmhHNtvx
Ryan Kellman @RyhnoKing

Looking forward to this. I like the OG series but man did it get to a point where I was starting to hate the Charmed ones as characters. Hopefully this new take doesn't follow suite. #Charmed https://t.co/3ubmhHNtvx

@cw_charmed @CW_CrazyXGF I am so excited, it's just a different adaptation of Charmed. It's not trying to replace, so much love for this ❤️
MartynDore @Martyn89

@cw_charmed @CW_CrazyXGF I am so excited, it's just a different adaptation of Charmed. It's not trying to replace, so much love for this ❤️

Charmed is set to air on the CW this fall.

  1. Will you watch the "Charmed" reboot?

