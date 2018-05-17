Here's The First Look At The "Charmed" Reboot That Has Fans So Mad
Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper on the original series, has dragged the idea of a reboot.
Earlier this year, the CW announced the classic ’90s TV show Charmed was getting a reboot on the network, written by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman.
Well, the first trailer officially dropped on Thursday, giving viewers their first real look at what Season 1 will entail.
Just like the original, the show stars three sisters — played by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery — who learn that they're all witches, or "charmed ones," after their mother is mysteriously murdered.
The reboot has not been without some controversy, though. Back in January, Holly Marie Combs (aka Piper on the original Charmed) dragged the new version.
And many fans of the original series agreed with Combs, arguing that a reboot was unnecessary and couldn't possibly compete with the original.
After the trailer came out Thursday, people still seemed pretty unconvinced.
Still, others seemed prepared to give it a chance.
Charmed is set to air on the CW this fall.
