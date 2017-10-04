Charlamagne Tha God Stands By His Reaction To Lil Duval's Transphobic Comments
"To me, I did push back," Charlamagne said on AM to DM.
This past summer, comedian Lil Duval made headlines when he said he would kill his sexual partner if they weren't upfront with him about being transgender during an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club.
Duval did not apologize and, instead, tweeted a joke about the incident.
Charlamagne was criticized for his response as Duval made anti-trans comments.
Eventually, Charlamagne released a statement denouncing Duval's comments:
"We don't condone those kind of hate crimes at all. Not even a little bit. And one thing...another thing I learned this week is that 15 transgender women have been murdered in 2017 and 13 of them have been women of color, that that number could be higher, but I do know the majority of them have been women of color. Like I think one, a transgender woman got killed this week in Atlanta, if I'm not mistaken. So, you know, her name was TeeTee Dangerfield actually, so rest in peace to her. So The Breakfast Club will continue to do what it always does and that provides a platform for the voiceless."
This week, Charlamagne stopped by BuzzFeed's Twitter morning show, AM to DM, and talked about the incident.
"To me, I did push back," he said. "I don't know how much more pushback you can [give] other than to say, 'No, you can't do that. That's a hate crime.'"
"Maybe I didn't push back as hard as a member of the LGBT community would, or I didn't push back as hard as an actual trans person would, or I didn't push back as hard as somebody who actually understands what's going on in that community," Charlamagne continued.
"I didn't know at the time 14 transgender people had been killed in this year. I didn't know that."
"Growing in the public eye ... it's difficult," Charlamagne concluded. "Don't be afraid to grow. Don't be afraid to evolve."
You can watch AM to DM's full interview with Charlamagne tha God here.
