Charlamagne Tha God Stands By His Reaction To Lil Duval's Transphobic Comments

The comments came after The Breakfast Club cohost DJ Envy posed to Duval: “Say you met a girl and she didn't tell you she was a transgender. ... After four months, y'all had sex and she said, 'Duval...'"

"This might sound messed up and I don’t care,” Duval responded. “She dying. I can’t deal with that.”

“No. That’s a hate crime,” cohost Charlamagne tha God said. “You can’t do that.”

“You manipulated me to believe in this thing,” Duval said. “I can't live with that, bro."

"Now, I do agree that you are taking away a person's power of choice when you don't tell them upfront," Charlamagne said.

"There should be some type of repercussions for that if you do that to somebody," Duval said.

"You should go to jail or something," Charlamagne concluded. "Some charges should be pressed. ... But you can't go around killin' transgenders, Duval."

"I didn't say I'm gonna kill transgenders," Duval responded. "I said if one did that to me, and they didn’t tell me, I’mma be so mad I’m probably gonna wanna kill them.”