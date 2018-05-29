Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To "Roseanne" Getting Canceled

ABC

Early Tuesday morning, Barr tweeted, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj" in response to a Twitter thread about a conspiracy that Jarrett helped cover up CIA spying. After initially defending herself, the actor tweeted an apology specifically to Jarrett, saying, "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

Hours later, ABC announced it had officially canceled Roseanne. Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."