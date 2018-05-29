Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To "Roseanne" Getting Canceled
ABC canceled the revival after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC canceled the Roseanne revival on Tuesday afternoon after Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, a black senior adviser to former president Barack Obama, to an ape.
The news has a lot of people talking, including celebrities and members of Hollywood. Shonda Rhimes, who makes shows for ABC, felt sorry for the show's cast and crew.
But she said that Barr "got what she deserved."
Viola Davis, star of How to Get Away With Murder on ABC, also took to Twitter to thank Dungey.
Bellamy Young, aka Scandal's Mellie Grant, praised ABC and specifically thanked Dungey.
Kumail Nanjiani tweeted that he's glad Roseanne is canceled, but that "the backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare."
Debra Messing said she had been brought to tears because she was "so relieved and grateful."
Director Ava DuVernay tweeted a photo of Dungey, writing, "For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out."
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris posted a photo of the cancellation news and wrote, "Bye-bye!!!"
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted, "THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today."
Prior to news of the cancellation, Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene on Roseanne, said that she was "disappointed in [Barr's] actions to say the least."
Comedian Wanda Sykes, who worked on the revival as a consulting producer, also said she wouldn't be returning.
Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne Conner's granddaughter, Darlene's daughter, Harris, on the Roseanne revival, tweeted that she had told her manager she wanted to quit working on the show.
Comedian Sandra Bernhard, who played the role of Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, tweeted, "Well, there's only one person to blame."
Veteran actor Rita Moreno tweeted at Barr, saying she had broken her heart. "Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life," Moreno wrote.
Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, said he hopes the president is held to the same standard as actors.
Supernatural actor Misha Collins said the decision "shows a great deal of corporate responsibility" and encouraged people to "keep raising your voices."
Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's Queer Eye reboot tweeted this GIF of Emma Stone with the caption, "She had to go."
Bill O'Reilly, whose own show was canceled when he was fired by Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations, called Barr's tweets about Jarrett a "vicious personal attack" and said that ABC "could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also thanked ABC "for doing the right thing."
John Lewis, the Georgia congress member and civil rights icon, tweeted, "There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry."
Michael Schur, who worked on The Office and co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tweeted in response to Barr's apology, saying, "It wasn't a joke. It's just how you actually feel about other human beings."
And after Roseanne was canceled, Schur also tweeted an old (but real) photo of Barr dressed as a Nazi with the caption, "Man. Who could've seen this coming?"
CORRECTION
Michael Schur was a producer and writer for The Office. A previous version of this post stated he was a creator on the show.
