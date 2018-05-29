BuzzFeed News

Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To "Roseanne" Getting Canceled

Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To "Roseanne" Getting Canceled

ABC canceled the revival after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on May 29, 2018, at 3:02 p.m. ET

ABC canceled the Roseanne revival on Tuesday afternoon after Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, a black senior adviser to former president Barack Obama, to an ape.

Early Tuesday morning, Barr tweeted, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj" in response to a Twitter thread about a conspiracy that Jarrett helped cover up CIA spying. After initially defending herself, the actor tweeted an apology specifically to Jarrett, saying, "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

Hours later, ABC announced it had officially canceled Roseanne. Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."
Early Tuesday morning, Barr tweeted, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj" in response to a Twitter thread about a conspiracy that Jarrett helped cover up CIA spying. After initially defending herself, the actor tweeted an apology specifically to Jarrett, saying, "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

Hours later, ABC announced it had officially canceled Roseanne. Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."

The news has a lot of people talking, including celebrities and members of Hollywood. Shonda Rhimes, who makes shows for ABC, felt sorry for the show's cast and crew.

shonda rhimes @shondarhimes

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice

But she said that Barr "got what she deserved."

shonda rhimes @shondarhimes

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.

Viola Davis, star of How to Get Away With Murder on ABC, also took to Twitter to thank Dungey.

Viola Davis @violadavis

Thank you Channing Dungey! https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z

Bellamy Young, aka Scandal's Mellie Grant, praised ABC and specifically thanked Dungey.

Bellamy Young @BellamyYoung

Thank you, Channing. Thank you @ABCNetwork. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jvA7l71HJS

Kumail Nanjiani tweeted that he's glad Roseanne is canceled, but that "the backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare."

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing.

Debra Messing said she had been brought to tears because she was "so relieved and grateful."

Debra Messing @DebraMessing

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc .

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted a photo of Dungey, writing, "For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out."

Ava DuVernay @ava

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne https://t.co/GxEP2B61uq

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris posted a photo of the cancellation news and wrote, "Bye-bye!!!"

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff tweeted, "THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today."

Krista Vernoff @KristaVernoff

I have never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today.

Prior to news of the cancellation, Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene on Roseanne, said that she was "disappointed in [Barr's] actions to say the least."

sara gilbert @THEsaragilbert

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who worked on the revival as a consulting producer, also said she wouldn't be returning.

Wanda Sykes @iamwandasykes

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.

Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne Conner's granddaughter, Darlene's daughter, Harris, on the Roseanne revival, tweeted that she had told her manager she wanted to quit working on the show.

Emma Kenney @EmmaRoseKenney

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard, who played the role of Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, tweeted, "Well, there's only one person to blame."

Sandra Bernhard @SandraBernhard

well, there's only one person to blame. https://t.co/q0nq72089h

Veteran actor Rita Moreno tweeted at Barr, saying she had broken her heart. "Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life," Moreno wrote.

Rita Moreno @TheRitaMoreno

@therealroseanne, you break my heart -- You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life.

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, said he hopes the president is held to the same standard as actors.

Josh Gad @joshgad

I truly hope that one day, the values that we hold our actors, producers, news casters, CEO’s, religious leaders, athletes, law enforcement, Military personnel, every day working class people, and sitcom stars to will be the same standard we hold our President to.

Supernatural actor Misha Collins said the decision "shows a great deal of corporate responsibility" and encouraged people to "keep raising your voices."

Misha Collins @mishacollins

Roseanne was making boatloads of $ for @DisneyABCTV. For them to cancel it because of Roseanne’s racist, xenophobic rants on twitter shows a great deal of corporate responsibility &amp; just how powerful the public’s outrage can be! Keep raising your voices! https://t.co/5OJ4SZcSFi

Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's Queer Eye reboot tweeted this GIF of Emma Stone with the caption, "She had to go."

Jonathan Van Ness @jvn

#RoseanneCancelled

Bill O'Reilly, whose own show was canceled when he was fired by Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations, called Barr's tweets about Jarrett a "vicious personal attack" and said that ABC "could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans."

Bill O'Reilly @BillOReilly

Roseanne Barr’s vicious personal attack on former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett came out of nowhere and cost Ms. Barr and the entire staff of her program their jobs. @ABC/@Disney could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also thanked ABC "for doing the right thing."

Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo

Racism and bigotry are unacceptable on any medium. Thank you @abcnetwork for doing the right thing.

John Lewis, the Georgia congress member and civil rights icon, tweeted, "There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry."

John Lewis @repjohnlewis

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry.

Michael Schur, who worked on The Office and co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tweeted in response to Barr's apology, saying, "It wasn't a joke. It's just how you actually feel about other human beings."

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

It wasn't a joke. It's just how you actually feel about other human beings. Can't wait for Season Two of your network TV show! https://t.co/O64YS6JfHT

And after Roseanne was canceled, Schur also tweeted an old (but real) photo of Barr dressed as a Nazi with the caption, "Man. Who could've seen this coming?"

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

Man. Who could’ve seen this coming?

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

"We were shocked and horrified to see that Roseanne continued acting exactly the way she has been acting for many many years. It was a real bolt from the blue to see her tweet things that she has tweeted versions of dozens of times in the past."

CORRECTION

Michael Schur was a producer and writer for The Office. A previous version of this post stated he was a creator on the show.

