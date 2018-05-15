CBS Responded After “NCIS” Star Pauley Perrette Tweeted She Endured “Multiple Physical Assaults”

The actor tweeted about the alleged assaults after ending a 15-season run on the show.

After days of silence, CBS responded Tuesday night to a series of tweets from former NCIS actor Pauley Perrette in which she suggested she left the popular crime drama after enduring "multiple physical assaults."

"He did it," Perrette wrote without naming any individual.



Since 2003, Perrette has played goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show for 15 seasons until her final appearance last week, having announced the decision to leave last October.



But on Sunday, in a series of tweets, Perrette suggested her name was being slurred in tabloid media by a “very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine.'"

Then, several hours later, she suggested she had stayed silent about something in order to protect crew members' jobs.

"It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults," she wrote.

She did not name NCIS specifically, but the tweets were sent soon after her final episode aired.