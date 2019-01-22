Cardi B Clapped Back Against Accusations That Her "Twerk" Video Doesn’t Empower Women In The #MeToo Era

Cardi B clapped back against a conservative pundit who criticized her latest music video, saying women should be able to wear whatever they want and dance however they want without being assaulted.

“In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?” Daily Caller contributor Stephanie Hamill ‏tweeted alongside a clip of Cardi B’s “Twerk” music video featuring City Girls.

Cardi B responded in another tweet, “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO.”

“So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ?” Cardi B continued. “I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”