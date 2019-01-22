Cardi B Clapped Back Against Accusations That Her "Twerk" Video Doesn’t Empower Women In The #MeToo Era
“NO still means NO.”
Cardi B clapped back against a conservative pundit who criticized her latest music video, saying women should be able to wear whatever they want and dance however they want without being assaulted.
“In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?” Daily Caller contributor Stephanie Hamill tweeted alongside a clip of Cardi B’s “Twerk” music video featuring City Girls.
Cardi B responded in another tweet, “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO.”
“So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ?” Cardi B continued. “I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”
The highly-discussed music video shows Cardi B, City Girls, and other women twerking and dancing in thong bikinis, some with their bodies painted like zebras and cheetahs.
Cardi B went on to say that conservatives have been harassing her and “telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.”
“Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now!” the rapper tweeted. “Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”
Hamill responded by asking Cardi B to go on her show and debate the topic, since Hamill thinks the video sexually objectifies women.
“I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS!” she wrote.
Cardi’s latest tweets come after her viral Instagram video in which she called out President Trump and expressed concern about the current partial government shutdown.
"Trump is now ordering — as in summoning — federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," Cardi said. "Now I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't even have a job, but this shit is really fucking serious.”
