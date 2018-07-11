BuzzFeed News

Cardi B And Offset Have Welcomed A Baby Girl

Cardi B And Offset Have Welcomed A Baby Girl

Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Cardi B used Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and husband Offset have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

@iamcardib

According to her Instagram caption, the baby's name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, and she was born on Tuesday.

@iamcardib

Culture (with a "C") was the name of Offset's Migos album from January 2017. In January 2018, the rap trio dropped their most recent album, Culture II. The baby's middle name is Offset's given name, Kiari. Cephus is Offset's last name.

Cardi B originally announced that she was pregnant back in April when she revealed her baby bump during an SNL performance.

Her announcement came just one day after her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped.
And she really embraced her pregnancy. Cardi came for her haters when people made comments about her career being over due to her pregnancy.

Not to mention, she gave a flawless performance at Coachella in April, baby bump and all.

It's a good thing the baby has arrived because Cardi's been having a rough time with her pregnancy.

Last night was the worst night ever 😪😪😓This last month of pregnancy is hell 😰
@iamcardib

Last night was the worst night ever 😪😪😓This last month of pregnancy is hell 😰

It seems she tried a bunch of different ways to get the bub to come out, but the little one was taking her time.

Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but i can’t even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy 😩😩I’m going to try my best to atleast walk 5 blocks today!!After this photo shoot of course ❤️❤️
@iamcardib

Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but i can’t even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy 😩😩I’m going to try my best to atleast walk 5 blocks today!!After this photo shoot of course ❤️❤️

Is it just us or does Cardi's photo remind you of Beyoncé's pregnancy reveal pic?

@beyonce

Congratulations, mom and dad!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

