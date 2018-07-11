Cardi B And Offset Have Welcomed A Baby Girl
Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus!
Cardi B used Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and husband Offset have welcomed a baby girl into the world.
According to her Instagram caption, the baby's name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, and she was born on Tuesday.
Cardi B originally announced that she was pregnant back in April when she revealed her baby bump during an SNL performance.
And she really embraced her pregnancy. Cardi came for her haters when people made comments about her career being over due to her pregnancy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Not to mention, she gave a flawless performance at Coachella in April, baby bump and all.
It's a good thing the baby has arrived because Cardi's been having a rough time with her pregnancy.
It seems she tried a bunch of different ways to get the bub to come out, but the little one was taking her time.
Is it just us or does Cardi's photo remind you of Beyoncé's pregnancy reveal pic?
Congratulations, mom and dad!
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.