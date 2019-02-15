Angie Thomas Wants Cardi B And Nicki Minaj In Her New Film

The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas released a new YA novel earlier this month, On the Come Up, and before it even hit bookshelves Fox have announced they’re going to adapt the book for the big screen.

On the Come Up tells the story of a 16-year-old aspiring rapper named Bri who lives in the same fictional neighborhood where The Hate U Give also takes place.

Thomas told BuzzFeed News she wants to put a spotlight on real-life female hip hop icons when the new film is cast.

“Cardi, I would love for you to make an appearance; Missy [Elliot], Nicki, I can keep y’all separated. We don’t have to worry about any drama,” Thomas said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM, making a joke about the ongoing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.