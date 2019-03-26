Cardi B on Tuesday defended herself against critics after an Instagram video surfaced over the weekend that showed her recalling how she used to drug and rob men while seducing them before she was famous.

"I'm a part of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are," she said in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday.

In the video recording, a visibly upset Cardi said she “drugged” men and “robbed them" after making them think they were going to have sex.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go to this hotel,'” she said. “That’s what I used to do."