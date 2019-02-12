Cardi B Deactivated Her Instagram Account After Criticism Over Her Historic Grammys Win

“However, I been taking a lot of shit today, I’m seeing a lot of bullshit today and I saw a lot of shit last night, and I’m sick of this shit. I worked hard for my motherfucking album.”

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that,” she said in a now-deleted video that was captured by fans.

Cardi B deactivated her Instagram account on Monday after complaining about criticism and negative comments she received following her win at Sunday's Grammy Awards .

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win.

Cardi won the award for Best Rap Album at the Grammys on Sunday, becoming the first solo woman artist in history to do so. This win was also significant considering Invasion of Privacy was her first-ever full album.

Following the win, Cardi was celebrated by fans and also by music legends like Salt N Pepa, J. Cole, and Lil’ Kim. Chance the Rapper, who’s featured on the song “Best Life” on Cardi B’s album, also wrote a lengthy Instagram comment about how he saw the hard work she put into making this project into a reality.

“This is overly deserved, the album was front-to-back hits,” Chance wrote. “Look man u need to live in this moment for awhile! Straight up bask in it YOU deserve it.”

Despite these accolades and well-wishes, Cardi B told fans she was being criticized by some naysayers.

She recalled being taunted while making the album by people who said she had ruined her career by becoming pregnant.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for "Bodak Yellow," everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed,'" she said in the deleted video. "Now this year’s a fucking problem?”

“My album went two-time platinum. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well," she said.

"I fucking worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months...then wouldn't sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant.

"Some songs couldn’t even get on the fucking album because my nose was so fucking stuffy from my pregnancy," a clearly irate Cardi said before deactivating her Instagram account.



The rapper’s Twitter account is still active, but she hasn’t sent out a tweet since Monday afternoon.

Representatives for Cardi didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.