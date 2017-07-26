BuzzFeed News

Caitlyn Jenner Questioned Trump's Trans Military Ban On Twitter And People Weren't Having It

"What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 26, 2017, at 5:09 p.m. ET

On July 26, Donald Trump tweeted that "the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In a series of tweets, Trump said that having transgender people in the military leads to "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you

In response, Caitlyn Jenner, who supported Trump during the 2016 election, tweeted: "What happened to your promise to fight for [transgender people]?"

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your p… https://t.co/e1JoDfKTFc
Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your p… https://t.co/e1JoDfKTFc

Jenner has been an outspoken Trump supporter. On a 2016 episode of her E! series, I Am Cait, Jenner said, "He would be really good for women's issues."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
And back in April 2016, while on the campaign trail, Trump said Jenner could use any bathroom she'd like in Trump Tower.

If @Caitlyn_Jenner walked into Trump Tower, what bathroom would @RealDonaldTrump suggest she use? #TrumpTODAY https://t.co/E6jLyif6ls
TODAY @TODAYshow

If @Caitlyn_Jenner walked into Trump Tower, what bathroom would @RealDonaldTrump suggest she use? #TrumpTODAY https://t.co/E6jLyif6ls

A lot of people criticized Jenner after she tweeted about the president's military ban for transgender people.

@Caitlyn_Jenner
Jordan @jordansdiamonds

@Caitlyn_Jenner

@Caitlyn_Jenner Caitlyn sweetie we BEEN trying to warn you and your privileged ass continued to vouch for him. I'm… https://t.co/pLzOZm932f
Jordan @jordansdiamonds

@Caitlyn_Jenner Caitlyn sweetie we BEEN trying to warn you and your privileged ass continued to vouch for him. I'm… https://t.co/pLzOZm932f

Caitlyn Jenner girl...You actually thought he was gone keep his promise ?
juston @ibejvston

Caitlyn Jenner girl...You actually thought he was gone keep his promise ?

Watching Caitlyn Jenner tweet at our president for "not keeping his promise."
Megan🖤 @megalishis1

Watching Caitlyn Jenner tweet at our president for "not keeping his promise."

Caitlyn Jenner supported Trump but Trump don't support her 😫😂💀
dee breezy @xxdbreezyxx

Caitlyn Jenner supported Trump but Trump don't support her 😫😂💀

Caitlyn Jenner, how do you support a man who is so anti to your cause and discriminates so openly... then act shock… https://t.co/afvs7IjVoy
MarshMellow™ ஐ @tamibellaDDS

Caitlyn Jenner, how do you support a man who is so anti to your cause and discriminates so openly... then act shock… https://t.co/afvs7IjVoy

Man. From these twitter responses, I'm not sure if LGBTQ community is more pissed at Trump or at Caitlyn Jenner. Oo… https://t.co/lBqKBvVPm0
Ana Navarro @ananavarro

Man. From these twitter responses, I'm not sure if LGBTQ community is more pissed at Trump or at Caitlyn Jenner. Oo… https://t.co/lBqKBvVPm0

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Jenner for further comment.

