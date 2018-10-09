Busy Philipps Said James Franco Threw Her To The Ground While Filming “Freaks And Geeks”

Actor Busy Philipps wrote in an upcoming memoir that James Franco threw her to the ground while the two were filming Freaks and Geeks.

Radar obtained an excerpt of the memoir in which Philipps wrote that she was instructed to hit Franco in the chest during a scene while she said one of her lines.

“He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!'” Philipps wrote, according to Radar. “And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.”

He then stormed off the set while other crew members helped Philipps off the ground.

Philipps, who played the role of Kim Kelly on the 1999 cult classic TV show, said Franco, who played Daniel Desario, apologized to her the next day at the direction of the show’s producers and director, but there were never any consequences for his behavior.

Jessica Roth, a spokesperson for publisher Touchstone Books, declined to provide a preview copy of the book, but confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the description of the passage was accurate.



"It’s an accurate description of the passage describing the incident with James Franco in Busy’s book, This Will Only Hurt a Little (on-sale October 16)," she said in an email.

Representatives for Franco and Philipps didn't respond to requests for comment.