"Broad City" Is Renewed For Its Fifth And Final Season

The show's final season will premiere in 2019.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Last updated on April 12, 2018, at 4:27 p.m. ET

Posted on April 12, 2018, at 3:12 p.m. ET

Comedy Central's Broad City, starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, has officially been renewed for its fifth and final season, the network announced on Thursday.

The show, which is set to premiere its final season in 2019, is based on Glazer and Jacobson's friendship in real life and their experiences living in New York City.

"Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web series," Glazer and Jacobson said in a press release. "It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely."

"Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways,” they said.

Even though the show is coming to a close, the actors' relationship with Viacom isn't ending anytime soon.

Comedy Central also announced that it's developing three new shows with Glazer and Jacobson: Mall Town USA, Platinum Status, and Young Professionals.

Broad City Season 5 will air sometime in 2019.

CORRECTION

Abbi Jacobson's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

