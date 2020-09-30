A Cast Member On Bravo’s “Southern Charm” Is Being Criticized For Using Monkey Emojis To Promote The Show

Another cast member on Bravo’s Southern Charm is being criticized for using monkey emojis on social media just months after one of the show’s stars publicly apologized for texting the same emoji to a Black activist.

Patricia Altschul used monkey emojis in an Instagram caption last Thursday when promoting the upcoming season of the reality TV series. In May, Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis apologized after she sent a monkey emoji in a direct message to Charleston activist and radio host Mika Gadsden when defending a local business owner who was organizing a Trump parade.

Altschul, whose son Whitney Sudler-Smith is also an executive producer and former cast member on Southern Charm, has since deleted the emojis from her Instagram caption. When fans tagged her in Instagram stories and direct-messaged her, she responded saying it was meant to be “an unfortunate shade about Kathryn” and “when I realized it might be misunderstood I took it down.”

Neither Bravo nor Altschul immediately responded to requests for comment.

Dennis tweeted an apology in May for using the monkey emoji after Gadsden shared a screenshot of their conversation.

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt,” she said. “Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'if ands or buts' that excuse me. I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”

In screenshots of Dennis and Gadsden’s full conversation reviewed by BuzzFeed News, the reality star messaged the activist 28 times, called her a “psycho,” and said, “Do you have a mom?”