Brace Yourselves, The Final Season Of "Game Of Thrones" Goes Into Production On Sunday

WINTER. IS. HERE.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on October 6, 2017, at 1:31 p.m. ET

Game of Thrones fans have a long time to wait until the final season premieres on HBO, since Season 8 is rumored to air in 2019.

But, according to Liam Cunningham, aka the beloved Ser Davos Seaworth, the cast will have their first table read for the final season on Sunday.

Cunningham told AM to DM host Saeed Jones on Friday that even though he hasn't seen any of the scripts yet, he's flying out to Belfast to join the rest of the actors for the table read.

Season 8 is supposed to include six episodes that run longer than episodes from past seasons.

They'll be reading through the first three episodes on Sunday, Oct. 8, the remaining three episodes on Monday, Oct. 9, they'll spend the next week rehearsing, and then they will finally begin filming the following week.

"Basically, my ass belongs to HBO for as long as it takes to get this project done," Cunningham joked.

Now that Season 8 is nearly in production, we're one step closer to learning who will sit on the Iron Throne!

