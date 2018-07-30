BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Bode And Morgan Miller Opened Up About Their 19-Month-Old Daughter Drowning In A Pool

news

Bode And Morgan Miller Opened Up About Their 19-Month-Old Daughter Drowning In A Pool

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different," Morgan Miller said.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 30, 2018, at 9:55 a.m. ET

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, professional volleyball player Morgan Miller, spoke out for the first time since their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died after drowning in a pool in June.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"She was just a bear. She had such a powerful bull-like personality where she just did what she wanted," Bode Miller said on the Today show Monday.

“She brought so much to our lives.” See @SavannahGuthrie's full interview with Bode and Morgan Miller about their daughter's drowning https://t.co/iW96b4irMc
TODAY @TODAYshow

“She brought so much to our lives.” See @SavannahGuthrie's full interview with Bode and Morgan Miller about their daughter's drowning https://t.co/iW96b4irMc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Morgan Miller said, “It was a normal day,” and explained that she was at her neighbor’s house with her kids when she took her eyes off Emmy for a quick moment and then saw a tiny sliver of light coming from the door that leads to the pool in the backyard.

Morgan said she immediately ran to the pool and saw the 19-month-old floating in the water. She jumped in the pool to retrieve Emmy and started CPR while her neighbor called 911.Doctors told the Millers that her brain didn’t have enough oxygen for too long, and the baby was pronounced dead the following day.
NBC / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

Morgan said she immediately ran to the pool and saw the 19-month-old floating in the water. She jumped in the pool to retrieve Emmy and started CPR while her neighbor called 911.

Doctors told the Millers that her brain didn’t have enough oxygen for too long, and the baby was pronounced dead the following day.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different," Morgan said through tears during the interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie. "But now we have the opportunity to make other parents’ days different."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Bode and Morgan said they wanted to share their story as a part of the healing process and that they want to help other parents gain more knowledge about drowning prevention.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"The intensity behind this conversation is where we are lacking," Morgan said. "This should be the number one thing that we talk about."

NBC / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

"The reality is, as a parent you can’t dodge responsibility for your kids," Bode Miller said. "That part is probably the most single difficult part to get over."

NBC / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

The Millers are parents of three other young children and have another baby on the way. Morgan said that being pregnant while going through the loss of her infant has been incredibly difficult.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Bode and Morgan are parents to their 3-year-old son, Nash Skan, and Bode has two children from previous relationships: Samuel, his 5-year-old son, and his 10-year-old daughter, Neesyn.

"How am I supposed to bring a new baby into this world with just losing my baby?" Morgan said. "Emmy was so excited to be a big sister. She walked around all the time with her baby [doll]. And now we have the opportunity to get to love that baby, not only for ourselves but for Emmy."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Even If You Never Swim, Here Are A Few Things You Should Know About Drowning

buzzfeednews.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT