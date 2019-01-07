“Black Panther” Didn’t Win A Single Award At The Golden Globes And Fans Are Disappointed

The Marvel movie was nominated in three categories, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Despite creating a major blockbuster success and a groundbreaking film for representation, the cast and crew of Black Panther walked away from the Golden Globes on Sunday night without winning any awards. The Marvel movie, helmed by director Ryan Coogler, was nominated in three categories: Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song. Black Panther lost in each category to Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, and A Star Is Born, respectively. After the long ceremony ended, many disappointed fans tweeted their dissatisfaction with Black Panther’s lack of awards.

Not sure what Green Book winning and Black Panther not winning means but it means something right?

so did black panther not win anything dot dot dot

Black Panther didn’t win so #GoldenGlobes

why the fuck didnt black panther win

This is a major loss for Black Panther after Disney and Marvel worked on a big awards campaign for the superhero movie. The Golden Globes can be a good indicator of what films will go on to success at the Oscars, and a loss here doesn't bode well for the team from Wakanda. (The movie was also nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will take place on Jan. 27.) The film's outcome at the Golden Globes also comes at a time when awards shows are trying to stay relevant and reflect popular opinion. In addition to its box office success, Black Panther held a special place in the hearts and minds of a lot of fans. The Marvel film was groundbreaking for representation of people of color on the big screen, with a stacked cast including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Sterling Brown, and Forest Whitaker, among others.

Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular character, Black Panther was originally released in February 2018 and earned $370.8 million worldwide in its opening weekend. It’s since earned an astonishing $1.3 billion. A sequel is reportedly already in the works, with Coogler writing and directing again. “I thought that it was important to infuse my own perspective; I felt that was something I needed to do as an African American black man,” Coogler told the Washington Post last February.

