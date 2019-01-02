Netflix Wants People Doing The "Bird Box" Challenge To Be Careful

People are recording themselves doing activities while blindfolded. At least one video appears to show a child getting hurt.

Viewers haven't stopped talking about Netflix's Bird Box since the Sandra Bullock film started streaming on Dec. 21. The movie has yielded lots of memes, most of them focusing on Bullock's character having to wear a blindfold in order to avoid seeing supernatural creatures that cause people to kill themselves. Some fans have since been posting videos of themselves wearing blindfolds and performing activities using the hashtag #BirdBoxChallenge. Some of the videos are rather tame and feature people sampling fries or combing their hair.

#BirdBoxChallenge

Michael Strahan even joined the challenge on Good Morning America on Wednesday when he tried to put lipstick on cohost Sara Haines while blindfolded.

#BirdBoxChallenge: @michaelstrahan attempts to put lipstick on @sarahaines with a blindfold on! #GMADay https://t.co/G4PdrKdY6w

But in other videos, people have tried more dangerous things like walking around their homes (and into heaters) or even outside while unable to see...with predictable results.

Bird Box challenge #BirdBox #BirdBoxChallenge

Attempt #2 #holidaymile challenge meets Bird Box! Now you see why I'm always GETTING HURT!! LOLOLOLOL. Life...gotta love it... gotta LIVE it! #MyPoorKids 😂😂

Bird Box Challenge #Netflix #BirdBox

Fvck this bird box challenge 😂😂😂@TheShadeRoomm @WORLDSTAR @iamcardib @TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ

One particularly concerning video that has gone viral on Facebook shows a man leading two children through a home while all three wear blindfolds. "Come on! Let's go!" the man shouts as he hurries the children through a doorway and accidentally slams the toddler's head into a wall. Appearing momentarily shocked, the toddler then tries to remove the blindfold before the video cuts out.

The video has been seen more than 90,000 times on Facebook alone but has also spread to Twitter and Instagram. BuzzFeed News has contacted the person who uploaded it to Facebook, but it's not clear if that person is the man in the video. Apparently worried that someone was going to seriously hurt themselves (or someone else) because of the #BirdBoxChallenge, Netflix on Wednesday pleaded with fans to be careful.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.