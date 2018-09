Jessica Kourkounis / Reuters

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for raping Andrea Constand in 2004.

More than 60 other women have accused the 81-year-old former comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting them over the course of decades.

Judge Steven O’Neill, who presided over the Constand case, denied Cosby bail and sent him straight to booking at the Montgomery County jail.