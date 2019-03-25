Big Sean Opened Up About His Struggles With Anxiety And Depression On Instagram

In a series of candid videos posted to Instagram, Big Sean opened up for the first time about his recent struggles with anxiety and depression. On the rapper’s 31st birthday, he spoke honestly with fans and explained why he took a one-year hiatus.

“I wasn’t feeling like myself and I couldn’t figure out why. I just felt lost and I don’t know how I got there,” Big Sean said.

After going through a difficult time around the time of his 30th birthday, Big Sean said he sought professional help and started going to therapy, in addition to meditating.

“I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people. They made me realize one thing I was missing in my life, and the one thing I was missing was clarity,” he said. “Clarity about who was around me, what I was doing.”

Big Sean, who scrubbed his Instagram account of any other past posts, said he started doing a lot of things alone and spending time by himself as part of the healing process.

“I started realizing, you can’t depend on somebody for love and a good time and all that if you can’t give it to yourself. I started doing things by myself, doing things I never thought I’d do, like going skydiving or whatever I thought was fun,” he said. “In the midst I definitely rediscovered myself, found a whole new energy, and me being a source of it and not somebody else.”