"Big Little Lies" Star Nicole Kidman Defended The Decision To Return For A Second Season

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is defending the decision to bring the hit HBO show back for a second season, ahead of its return to TV screens on Sunday night.

Originally intended to be just a one-season limited series, the popular adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name was renewed for Season 2 after it proved a massive hit with fans, critics, and awards voters. That means viewers will get to see what happens to the fictional women of Monterey in the aftermath of the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård).

In a panel at the Wing in New York City on Wednesday, Kidman said she’s happy everyone had the chance to come back and film more episodes, even though there were some people who wanted the show to remain a stand-alone single season of television.

“The situation originally, it was that one go-around and I remember Reese [Witherspoon] and I both going, ‘Well, that’s that. Gosh, it was great,’ and then by popular demand we had to address whether we wanted to do it again,” Kidman said.

The actor said there was a debate about whether or not they should come back for a second season because of some people’s reactions, but ultimately a friend of hers helped change her mind.



“I had a lot of people say to me, ‘No no no, that’s it. You did only one. It was fantastic as one season.’ And a friend of mine, a male, said, ‘Those women deserve their stories to be told beyond what was just that first season,’” Kidman said.

“I was so touched by that and I went, 'Yeah, that’s what we’ve actually got to fight for now.' We don’t have to just be shut down and told, ‘No, that was good and you did well and off you go.’”