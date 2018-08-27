A Man Was Arrested After He Rushed The Stage At A Beyoncé And Jay-Z Concert

A 26-year-old man named Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell was arrested on charges of simple battery after running onstage at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta on Saturday night, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The celebrity couple were performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of their On the Run II tour when the incident happened.

Police initially issued Maxwell a citation for disorderly conduct on Saturday and released him. "At the time, there was no evidence Maxwell had made contact with Jay-Z," a representative for the Atlanta Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

The representative said that after further investigation, more evidence showed that Maxwell made contact with Jay-Z, resulting in the battery charges. Maxwell was then taken into custody on Sunday evening and brought to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

According to the APD, Maxwell rushed onto the stage and was "quickly stopped by people who were with the performer."

"Maxwell was treated for minor injuries on scene sustained when people around Jay-Z stopped him from further contact with the performer," the representative said. "No one else was injured as a result of this incident."