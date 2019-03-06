“Better Things” Star Pamela Adlon Opened Up About How The Show Explores Her Weight Gain

Better Things creator and star Pamela Adlon has had a decadeslong career in the entertainment industry, appearing in shows like Californication and The Big Bang Theory, as well as voicing characters on animated series like Bob’s Burgers, Beavis and Butt-Head, and King of the Hill.

Now, as her own daughters make their own forays into Hollywood, Adlon told BuzzFeed News she wants them “to have something that they’re passionate about” and fully supports everything they do — but she draws the line at “Nazi porn.”

“I like them to have something they’re passionate about. The world is so fucked up right now, we need people to be into something,” Adlon said Wednesday during an interview on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM.



“There’s really no line except Nazi porn,” she joked. “That’s my only line.”

Adlon’s daughter Gideon most famously played the role of Sam in Blockers (2018), and her daughter Odessa has appeared on TV shows like Nashville, Fam, and even Better Things.

Speaking about her daughters’ burgeoning careers, Adlon said, “They’re getting disciplined. They have to be at a certain place at a certain time. They’re learning. They’re traveling. It’s cool.”