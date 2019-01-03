"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Star Will Poulter Said He’s Stepping Back From Social Media After Online Criticism

Will Poulter, one of the stars of the Black Mirror choose-your-own-adventure episode "Bandersnatch" on Netflix, said Wednesday that he’s taking a step back from social media after being on the receiving end of online criticism.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Poulter wrote that “in light of recent experiences,” he’s going to take a break from Twitter, but still thanked fans for their responses to the episode, “whatever they may be.”

“I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked hard to produce,” he said.

"Bandersnatch," which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, is an interactive episode set in England in the 1980s.

The show was well received by many fans, but some viewers used Twitter to mock Poulter's appearance and make negative comments about his performance. One meme even compared him to Sid, the bully from Toy Story.

"This is disgusting," one Twitter user said, defending Poulter. "He is an amazing person and it’s not funny to make fun of someone's appearance. It’s not okay."