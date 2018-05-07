BuzzFeed News

"Arrested Development" Season 5 Hits Netflix On May 29 And Here's The First Trailer

The show returns to Netflix following sexual harassment accusations made against Jeffrey Tambor.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on May 7, 2018, at 12:59 p.m. ET

Arrested Development Season 5 will officially return to Netflix on May 29, the streaming service announced Monday.

And here's a look at the first trailer for the upcoming season:

In it, we see that Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) is running for office.

Netflix

Tobias (David Cross) seems to still have a "blue man" affinity.

Netflix
Maeby (Alia Shawkat) and George Michael (Michael Cera) remain the world's most awkward cousins who may or may not still have crushes on each other.

Netflix

Matriarch Lucille (Jessica Walter) is up to her usual shenanigans.

Netflix

Buster (Tony Hale)'s missing hand seems to have taken a new shape.

Netflix

Gob (Will Arnett) is as wild as ever.

Netflix
Jeffrey Tambor, who left Amazon's Transparent after denying sexual harassment allegations against him, also appears in the trailer as his character, George Bluth Sr.

Netflix

Tambor's first interview since being accused in October was published Monday in the Hollywood Reporter, in which he said he drove himself and his castmates "crazy."

"Lines got blurred. I was difficult. I was mean," Tambor said, while continuing to deny all sexual harassment allegations.

In making and promoting Seasons 4 and 5 of Arrested Development, Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, also told the Hollywood Reporter that Tambor was always "totally professional."

He added that the actor will attend the show's premiere and upcoming media events to promote AD Season 5.

And Michael (Jason Bateman) still hates the rest of his family.

Netflix

We'll see what else the Bluth family has been up to in just a couple short weeks on May 29!

Netflix
