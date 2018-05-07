"Arrested Development" Season 5 Hits Netflix On May 29 And Here's The First Trailer

Netflix

Tambor's first interview since being accused in October was published Monday in the Hollywood Reporter, in which he said he drove himself and his castmates "crazy."

"Lines got blurred. I was difficult. I was mean," Tambor said, while continuing to deny all sexual harassment allegations.

In making and promoting Seasons 4 and 5 of Arrested Development, Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, also told the Hollywood Reporter that Tambor was always "totally professional."

He added that the actor will attend the show's premiere and upcoming media events to promote AD Season 5.