"Arrested Development" Season 5 Hits Netflix On May 29 And Here's The First Trailer
The show returns to Netflix following sexual harassment accusations made against Jeffrey Tambor.
Arrested Development Season 5 will officially return to Netflix on May 29, the streaming service announced Monday.
And here's a look at the first trailer for the upcoming season:
In it, we see that Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) is running for office.
Tobias (David Cross) seems to still have a "blue man" affinity.
Maeby (Alia Shawkat) and George Michael (Michael Cera) remain the world's most awkward cousins who may or may not still have crushes on each other.
Matriarch Lucille (Jessica Walter) is up to her usual shenanigans.
Buster (Tony Hale)'s missing hand seems to have taken a new shape.
Gob (Will Arnett) is as wild as ever.
Jeffrey Tambor, who left Amazon's Transparent after denying sexual harassment allegations against him, also appears in the trailer as his character, George Bluth Sr.
And Michael (Jason Bateman) still hates the rest of his family.
We'll see what else the Bluth family has been up to in just a couple short weeks on May 29!
