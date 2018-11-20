BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Video Will Feature A Homage To “Legally Blonde” And “Mean Girls”

What, like it’s hard?

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on November 20, 2018, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande gifted the world with her latest single, “Thank U, Next.”

After her breakup with fiancé Pete Davidson, Grande released the empowering hit single, which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100.

And her first performance of the song on The Ellen Show was an iconic ode to The First Wives Club.

Now, thanks to some new Instagram posts from the singer, we know that Grande appears to be filming the music video for “Thank U, Next.”

And that it’s inspired in part by the classic early ’00s film Legally Blonde, in which Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) gets over her loser boyfriend, Warner, by going to law school.

What, like it’s hard?

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Grande also posted this photo with Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Elle’s friend and manicurist, Paulette, in the movie and who appears to be making a cameo in the music video.

(For those who forget, Paulette is also queen of the Bend and Snap.)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Plus, there’s this super-cute photo of a dog on a pink pool float.

Which is likely inspired by the one and only Bruiser Woods, Elle’s pup.

Grande basically confirmed fans’ theories about the video on Twitter.

@theyaIign nah u got it 🖤
Ariana Grande

@theyaIign nah u got it 🖤

Another fan guessed that Grande was also incorporating an ode to Mean Girls, based on some of her Instagram captions, and Grande confirmed they were on the money.

People are already hyped about the possibility of this upcoming video.

@ArianaGrande @greedyforlove I see no difference
court •

@ArianaGrande @greedyforlove I see no difference

ariana grande doing a mean girls &amp; legally blonde themed music video for thank u, next?
💐

ariana grande doing a mean girls &amp; legally blonde themed music video for thank u, next?

And some are continuing to guess about what other legendary pop culture references will make the cut.

13 Going On 30 in the Thank U, Next video as well... I have no words 😭💔
frank costa

13 Going On 30 in the Thank U, Next video as well... I have no words 😭💔

OHMYGOD. @ArianaGrande
leah

OHMYGOD. @ArianaGrande

As far as what other movies will make it into the video... We’ll have to wait and see!

@notearsingrid you'll see!
Ariana Grande

@notearsingrid you’ll see!

