Ariana Grande Is Releasing New Music This Week Called “Imagine”
It’s dropping on Thursday at midnight.
Ariana Grande announced on social media last night that she’s releasing new music this week.
It’s unclear whether “Imagine” is a song or an album. The new music will be released on Thursday at midnight.
Grande teased the news on Twitter and on her Instagram story last night.
“a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth/exploring new independence),” Grande wrote.
The news about Grande’s new music comes after her massively successful single, “Thank U, Next.”
She also tweeted with fans about her new music last night, saying the album deals with “denial.”
And that it’s full of vulnerable songs.
Is it Thursday yet?!
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.