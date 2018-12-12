BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande Is Releasing New Music This Week Called “Imagine”

It’s dropping on Thursday at midnight.

Ariana Grande announced on social media last night that she’s releasing new music this week.

It’s unclear whether “Imagine” is a song or an album. The new music will be released on Thursday at midnight.

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

'imagine' thursday night

Back in November, Grande hinted that her next album will be called “Thank U, Next” in a series of tweets, so it’s likely “Imagine” is a song off her upcoming album.

Grande teased the news on Twitter and on her Instagram story last night.

“a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth/exploring new independence),” Grande wrote.

Ariana Grande

“but for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u next' = acceptance...'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense.”

The news about Grande’s new music comes after her massively successful single, “Thank U, Next.

She also tweeted with fans about her new music last night, saying the album deals with “denial.”

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@GRANDESDEVOTlON kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it. you may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u.

And that it’s full of vulnerable songs.

Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@grandethegod @GRANDESDEVOTlON terrifyingly so. like i want to take things off. but my friends tell me not to.

Is it Thursday yet?!

