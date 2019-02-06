Here's The Drama Between Ariana Grande And The Grammys

Ariana Grande fans who were hoping to watch the singer perform at the Grammys on Sunday are out of luck — in fact, Grande reportedly won’t even be attending the ceremony. For weeks now, rumors have swirled of a feud between Grande's team and the Grammys organizers. Let's try to break this all down.

When the 2019 Grammy nominations were announced back in December, Grande was noticeably left out of the Album of the Year category, despite the tremendous success and popularity of her 2018 album Sweetener, with massive hits like “Breathin” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Grande was nominated in two categories: Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Despite the snub, many believed that Grande was going to perform at the annual music award show. There were also apparently billboards all around Los Angeles of Grande promoting the upcoming Grammys, which people took as a sign that she would definitely be performing. But Grande hadn't confirmed or denied any of this herself, fueling yet more rumors that she wouldn't be onstage after all. On Monday, gossip account Pop Crave tweeted, citing multiple sources, that Grande hadn't actually changed her mind about performing at the Grammys...because she had never actually accepted an official offer in the first place.

Now, with only a few days before Sunday's show, Grande apparently isn’t even expected to attend because of a dispute with producers. According to Variety, Grammy producers told Grande she couldn’t perform “7 Rings,” her latest hit single and music video, which has 133 million views on YouTube.

They apparently agreed Grande could only sing “7 Rings” if it were a part of a medley, but Grande was said to have pulled the plug after Grammy producers were firm that they were to choose the second song. This left the singer feeling “insulted” because, according to Variety’s source, the stipulations weren't imposed on other performers. Fans and viewers won’t be thrilled if Grande really is absent from the award show on Sunday, especially considering she was one of the most popular artists this past year.