Ariana Grande’s “Breathin” Music Video Is Here And It’s Everything

Arts & Entertainment / Poll

Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on November 7, 2018, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is already killing it this week with the release of her newest single, “Thank U, Next."

The song, inspired by her breakup from Pete Davidson, has broken records and been the source of many, many memes.

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing.
Ryan Bloomquist @ryanbloomquist

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing.

She even performed "Thank U, Next" for the first time on Wednesday’s The Ellen Show with an iconic ode to the First Wives Club.

Well, as if Grande hasn’t already blessed us with enough joy for one week, on Wednesday she dropped the music video for her single “Breathin” off her Sweetener album.

And it is STUNNING.

These visuals!

These looks!

Fans are, understandably, already obsessed with the video.

the breathin mv was beautiful
jenn 🧸 @successfulhood

the breathin mv was beautiful

i keep on breathin
best of ariana @aarchivesgrande

i keep on breathin

just keep breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin’ and breathinnnnn
nañi @pettyblackgirI

just keep breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin’ and breathinnnnn

funny how this is a music video for breathin yet u REALLY DIDN’T LET US BREATHE FOR A SINGLE SECOND W THESE LOOKS &amp; VISUALS PLS @ArianaGrande @HANNAHLUXDAVIS 🖤 https://t.co/vqO1tbwKMv
ines @breathoffs

funny how this is a music video for breathin yet u REALLY DIDN’T LET US BREATHE FOR A SINGLE SECOND W THESE LOOKS &amp; VISUALS PLS @ArianaGrande @HANNAHLUXDAVIS 🖤 https://t.co/vqO1tbwKMv

THIS CONCEPT #Breathin
catacienta @cubanavenues

THIS CONCEPT #Breathin

And some have even pointed out that Grande might've included the tracklist to her upcoming album in her new video.

DID ANYONE ELSE SEE THE TRACKLIST IN THE BREATHIN MV!! ARIANA IS WUEEN OF GIVIG US HIMTS
Kirsty 🥀🐝💧 @illuminatemalec

DID ANYONE ELSE SEE THE TRACKLIST IN THE BREATHIN MV!! ARIANA IS WUEEN OF GIVIG US HIMTS

thank you, next Tracklist #Breathin #thankyounext
Nick Save @nicksaveminaj

thank you, next Tracklist #Breathin #thankyounext

🏹 | imagine ( track 1 ), needy ( track 2 ) and reMeMber ( track 7 ) are now confirmed ! (Scene from Breathin music video) https://t.co/Did1oxgXPN
AG5 info @AG5info

🏹 | imagine ( track 1 ), needy ( track 2 ) and reMeMber ( track 7 ) are now confirmed ! (Scene from Breathin music video) https://t.co/Did1oxgXPN

We are not worthy.

