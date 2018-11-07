Ariana Grande’s “Breathin” Music Video Is Here And It’s Everything
Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'!
Ariana Grande is already killing it this week with the release of her newest single, “Thank U, Next."
The song, inspired by her breakup from Pete Davidson, has broken records and been the source of many, many memes.
She even performed "Thank U, Next" for the first time on Wednesday’s The Ellen Show with an iconic ode to the First Wives Club.
Well, as if Grande hasn’t already blessed us with enough joy for one week, on Wednesday she dropped the music video for her single “Breathin” off her Sweetener album.
And it is STUNNING.
These visuals!
These looks!
Fans are, understandably, already obsessed with the video.
And some have even pointed out that Grande might've included the tracklist to her upcoming album in her new video.
We are not worthy.
