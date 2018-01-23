Ann Curry Called Out Megyn Kelly's Feud With Jane Fonda

Fonda avoided the question and has since gone on to say that "it showed that she’s not that good an interviewer." And when appearing on the Today show recently to promote the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, Fonda's costar Lily Tomlin jokingly asked her about getting a facelift, to which Fonda replied, "Who are you? Megyn Kelly?"

In her segment on Monday, Kelly said she has "no regrets about that question," adding that Fonda's name is "synonymous with outrage." Kelly also discussed Fonda's history of opposing the Vietnam War in the 1970s.