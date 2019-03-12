Andrew Rannells Says One Of His Biggest Career Moments Was A Small Role You Probably Didn't Know About

While Andrew Rannells may be famous for playing Hannah (Lena Dunham)’s best friend Elijah on HBO’s Girls, and for being a part of the original cast of The Book of Mormon, the actor says one of the biggest moments of his career was actually landing a much, much smaller role.

At the age of 26, in 2005, Rannells made his Broadway debut in the chorus of Hairspray. “Even though it’s not the thing that people know me from,” the actor said, the minor theatrical role was “a huge moment” in his life that has shaped the rest of his acting career.

“My dream was to be on Broadway,” Rannells said in an interview Tuesday on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM. “I just wanted to be in a Broadway show. I never got more specific, like, I want to be the lead or I want to open a show. I just wanted to be on Broadway.”

“[Landing the Hairspray role] kept me sort of on the right path and kept me focused,” Rannells said. “Of course, then when you achieve a dream you swap it out with a new one…but I didn’t want to minimize the fact that was also a big deal and sometimes those wins don’t always take the shape that you think they’re going to.”



“It’s not always like holding an Oscar in your hand,” Rannells said, speaking about how he achieved his goal of performing on Broadway. “Sometimes it’s something that’s a little smaller and a little more contained and personal.”

In a recent New York Times essay, the actor revealed that his then-boyfriend dumped him out of jealousy that Rannells landed the role and not him.

"I’m happy for you, but that was my dream, too," Rannells said his boyfriend told him via voicemail. "I don’t think I can watch someone else do it before me."