“Insecure” Star Amanda Seales Slammed R. Kelly And Erykah Badu

Insecure star and comedian Amanda Seales is among the celebrities coming forward and demanding that R. Kelly be held accountable for the allegations of sexual abuse against him.

“He is committing criminal acts like every day like right now,” Seales said on BuzzFeed News’ newest episode of Profile. “And I feel like there just hasn't been an ardent move in that direction to address this.”

Seales, whose debut HBO special I Be Knowin‘ premieres this Sunday, said that in the case of Kelly, she doesn’t separate the art from the artist because of the nature of his music.

“I mean, 'Bump n' Grind' is a jam, but I do see a lot wrong with bumping and grinding when the inspiration for it is a 16-year-old,” she said.

“For a lot of artists, you can separate like, okay, well their art is here and they was wildin’ over here," she said. “His art is literally interconnected to the actual heinous acts that he is performing.”