Allen Leech (AKA Tom Branson) Of “Downton Abbey” Opened Up About The Upcoming Movie

It’s been three years since the award-winning drama Downton Abbey went off the air after six seasons, but now fans of the period show can get excited about the upcoming film project based on the series.

Allen Leech, who played Tom Branson on the show, revealed to BuzzFeed News he had been nervous to start filming again.

“It’s one of those things. You play someone for six years, I’d never done that before,” Leech said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM on Thursday. “And I had a big worry going back because my accent is slightly different in that show, obviously because it’s more of a period Irish accent.”

Ultimately, though, the Irish actor said he was able to feel comfortable once he got started and jumped back into the role.



“The weird thing is, the minute you put the costume on again and you get back to that house, it just happens like that,” he said.