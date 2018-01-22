Alison Brie Addressed The Allegations Against Her Brother-In-Law James Franco
The GLOW star was asked on the SAG Awards red carpet about the five women who have accused Franco of inappropriate behavior.
Alison Brie attended the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday where she was nominated for her role as Ruth Wilder in GLOW, a Netflix original series.
And when she was on the red carpet, E! host Giuliana Rancic asked Brie (who is married to Dave Franco) about the accusations against her brother-in-law, James Franco, of inappropriate or sexually coercive behavior.
After he won a Golden Globe earlier this month for playing Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, five women came forward to the Los Angeles Times with allegations against Franco.
Franco has said the stories are “not accurate” but told Seth Meyers that women “need to be heard.”
“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” he said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“What are your thoughts on that?” Rancic asked Brie of the allegations. “And what can you share with us in terms of how that is affecting you and your family?”
“I think that above all, what we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie replied.
“I obviously support my family,” Brie continued, “and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all of the information.”
“But of course, now is the time for listening and that's what we are all trying to do.”
James Franco skipped the red carpet, but ended up attending the 24th annual SAG Awards.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.