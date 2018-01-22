Alison Brie Addressed The Allegations Against Her Brother-In-Law James Franco

The GLOW star was asked on the SAG Awards red carpet about the five women who have accused Franco of inappropriate behavior.

Franco has said the stories are “not accurate” but told Seth Meyers that women “need to be heard.”

“I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much,” he said. “If I have to take a knock because I am not going to try and actively refute things then I will, because I believe in it that much.”